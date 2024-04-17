Manesar commercial complex gutted in fire

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 16

A fire broke out at a hardware store, located on the first floor of a four-storey commercial complex at Manesar stand on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, on Tuesday afternoon.

Even though more than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service, the fire was brought under control after five hours of efforts. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, said a Fire Department official.

The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. Besides, the total loss of goods is yet to be estimated, the fire damaged the entire complex. According to the police, the fire broke out at the hardware showroom, Yadav Traders. It is reported that the fire started around 3 pm and quickly spread across the complex due to paints, wooden articles, electronics items and other inflammable items.

After getting information about the incident, the fire brigade and police teams reached the spot. The fire fighters started efforts to extinguish the fire, but even after an hour, the fire remained out of control and balloons of black smoke were seen rising from the store.

After five hours of efforts, finally the fire was brought under control around 8 pm but almost the entire complex building and all the goods were gutted in the fire.

“A total of 12 fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after efforts of five hours. The cause behind the fire and the total loss is not clear yet,” said Rameshwar Singh, fire officer of the Manesar fire station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram