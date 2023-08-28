Manesar delimitation exercise complete, suggestions invited

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 27

After finalising 20 wards for the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the Haryana Government has now invited objections and suggestions from people and stakeholders. The suggestions can be submitted by 5 pm, September 6, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the delimitation draft was available at the Municipal Corporation office and could be accessed online at the ULB Haryana website for the stakeholders’ reference.

As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation Ward (Amendment) Rules, 2023, the delimitation has been done on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra and election data.

The revenue estates of 29 villages in and around Manesar and the new sectors carved out of these villages come under the jurisdiction of the Manesar MC, which was officially notified by the state government on December 24, 2020. According to the survey conducted by a private agency, the population of Manesar is around 5.15 lakh. However, objections were raised on the population estimate, so the delimitation exercise was left to be carried out by an ad-hoc committee.

“We have been demanding that high-rise societies be clustered together to make wards so that villages are separated from the societies. It would ensure fair representation of high-rise societies and consequently the development of infrastructure. We also want booths to be set up in societies so that maximum people come out to vote. The delimitation draft that has been made public is incomprehensible. We are now going to submit our objections in writing. We already filed a CM window complaint on it a month ago. However, it is still pending,” said Praveen Malik, vice-president of the United Association of New Gurugram.

