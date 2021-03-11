Manesar fire turns 1,000 shanties to ashes, woman dies

Gurugram, April 26

A massive fire broke out on 25 acres in sector 6, Manesar late on Monday. The fire spread from a scrap dump yard to around 1,000 shanties nearby and took over 10 hours of efforts by 35 fire tenders to control it.

While the fire authorities claimed two casualties, the administration has officially confirmed only the death of a 60-year-old woman, Meena Devi, from Bihar so far.

Three persons have been reportedly been hospitalised with two admitted in a local government hospital and one in a private hospital.

The police have registered an FIR for negligence on the complaint of the nephew of the deceased. In addition to rehabilitation, DC Nishant Yadav has ordered the Municipal Corporations of Manesar and Gurugram to clear all such vulnerable places.

It was around 11.30 pm yesterday when — during a storm — the fire broke out. Fire officials said that after getting information, about 35 fire tenders from Palwal, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar and Gurugram reached the spot. Over 250 firefighters worked through the night to get people out and extinguish the flames.

"It was an illegal dump yard of scrap and garbage and such areas are vulnerable to fire," said Yadav.