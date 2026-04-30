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Home / Haryana / Manesar Mayor joins BJP ahead of civic poll

Manesar Mayor joins BJP ahead of civic poll

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:47 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli inducts Manesar Mayor Inderjeet Kaur Yadav into the party in the presence of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh in Rewari on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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In a crucial political development ahead of the municipal elections in Haryana, Manesar Mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav joined the BJP in the presence of state party president Mohan Lal Badoli, Union Minister of State for Statistics, Planning and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh and other leaders of the ruling party at Rewari on Wednesday evening.

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In the elections held last year, the BJP had won nine of the 10 seats of Mayors and lost only at Manesar where Independent candidate Inderjeet had defeated the BJP candidate.

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Now, Inderjeet, who is considered close to Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, has joined the BJP along with eight Independent councillors supporting her.

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Inducting them into the party fold, Badoli maintained that their entry would strengthen the party organisation in the state.

“Many leaders from other parties have joined the BJP in different parts of the state today,” he said, adding that a pro-BJP environment prevails in Haryana.

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As the joining comes at a time when the municipal elections are being held in different parts of the state, Rao’s supporters maintain that it is a masterstroke.

“Inderjeet would have joined the BJP soon after being elected the Mayor of Manesar, but her joining was delayed due to internal opposition by Rao’s detractors within the party. Finally, Rao got her inducted into the party ahead of the municipal elections,” said an aide of the Union Minister. The strategic move was being planned for a long time, he added.

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