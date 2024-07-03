Manesar MC issues Rs 1.5L challan to housing society for flouting waste management rules

Gurugram, July 2
The Municipal Corporation of Manesar is carrying out a campaign to make the industrial township clean by lifting solid waste from the roadsides and vacant plots.
An enforcement team of the MC’s sanitation wing has issued a challan of Rs 1.20 lakh to Signature Rosalia Society located in Sector 95 for not managing garbage generated by the society on its own scientifically despite being a bulk waste generator. While issuing the challan, the MC officials instructed the society management to ensure proper garbage disposal as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Last week, the civic body’s teams also issued challans of Rs 50,000 each during the inspection of sewage treatment plants (STPs) of Vatika Enviro Society in Sector 82, Vardhman Flora Society in Sector 90, GLS Avenue Society in Sector 92 and ROF Ananda Society in Sector 95.
Besides, the sanitation wing of the MC issued challans of Rs 5,000 each to two tankers for releasing dirty STP water in the open. The STPs of six residential societies under the municipal corporation area were also inspected by the enforcement teams.
MC Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg has also asked assistant executive engineers of the corporation to submit reports related to the sanitation work to his office twice a week on a prescribed pro forma for his perusal.
He added that composting pits would be made in all parks in the IMT area of the township to start the process of making compost from horticultural waste.
The Manesar MC is also considering setting up a methane gas plant, which will be prepared from the solid waste, with financial assistance from company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters