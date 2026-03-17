Manesar MC passes budget of Rs 678 cr unanimously

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar unanimously passed a budget of Rs 678 crore on Monday for the financial year 2026-27. The meeting was held at the corporation’s office in IMT Sector 8 and was chaired by Mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav.

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Corporation Secretary and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary presented the budget to the House. He informed that in the financial year 2026-27, the Municipal Corporation will spend a total of Rs 678 crore, while annual income is estimated at approximately Rs 482 crore.

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Chief Accounts Officer Sanjay Kumar said the corporation expects to generate approximately Rs 200 crore in revenue from stamp duty and cess. Additionally, Rs 50 crore is expected from sales and auctions, approximately Rs 2.5 crore from rent and leases, Rs 86 crore from government grants, approximately Rs 16 crore from various fees and Rs 75.5 crore from property taxes.

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Under the expenditure head, approximately Rs 35 crore will be spent on staff salaries and other items, Rs 17 crore on administrative expenses, Rs 86 crore on cleaning and waste management, and around Rs 47 crore on operations and maintenance. A provision of around Rs 480 crore has been set aside for development work in the corporation area.

In the meeting, Commissioner Pradeep Singh also sought suggestions from councillors on the budget during the meeting. He assured them that development work would be carried out in a transparent manner in all wards. The commissioner also announced plans to install a waste-to-energy plant in the municipal area, which would address waste management and generate electricity. He also informed that the HSIIDC has agreed to provide land for the construction of a new municipal office. A budget provision of Rs 90 crore has been made for this purpose.

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Councillors also raised the demand for a salary increase for sanitation workers. The commissioner said a request in this regard would be made to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.