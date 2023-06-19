Manesar to get nursing college

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 18

In what is bound to give a major thrust to the thriving medical tourism and healthcare sector in Gurugram, Manesar will now have one of the biggest nursing colleges in the state.

This announcement was made by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP supremo Dushyant Chautala while addressing a public gathering at Manesar.

According to Dushyant, the work on the project has already started and 8 acres had been identified in the IMT area and the Central Government had been informed about it.

“The healthcare is the future. It is developing with each passing hour and we need to catch up. This college, built with the help of the ESI, will be one of the biggest and in addition to providing Gurugram hospitals trained staff, will also help local youth become employable and open new job avenues,” said Dushyant.

Highlighting the forthcoming development plans for the area, he said the region should gear up for another wave of transformation. Stating that Asia’s largest warehouse is being built by Flipkart in an area of 140 acres in Patli Hajipur as mega employment opportunity for local youths, he said the Haryana Government was in for uniform development.

“Areas of Sohna-Mewat, considered poorest in development, will be getting Asia’s largest mobile battery production unit.We promote growth and due to our efforts, Maruti has set up the world’s largest vehicle manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Sonepat on about 900 acres. The flourishing IT sector of Gurugram is a visible example of our growth-oriented policies,” added Chautala.