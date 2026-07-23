Manisha Bansal Badal assumes charge as Haryana Chief Postmaster General

Manisha Bansal Badal has joined as Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle, in Ambala Cantonment.

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Manisha who belongs to the 1999-batch of Indian Postal Services, had joined as Senior Superintendent Posts, Karnal, in Haryana Circle in 2001. She set a national record in disseminating savings bank and rural postal life insurance facilities to the remotest of villages and was awarded the Ideal Citizen Award for her contribution to society in financial inclusion.

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As Director, Postal Services, Haryana, from 2007 to 2014, she ensured the computerisation and modernisation of all post offices in the state. She also served as Director, Postal Services (HQ), Punjab, and was instrumental in successfully implementing core banking solutions in all major head post offices of Punjab.

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During her tenure, as General Manager (Citizen Centric Services and Rural Business), Dak Bhawan, New Delhi, she expanded Department of Posts’ reach in different citizen centric services.

After joining as CPMG, Haryana, she reviewed the performance of all 11 divisions in Haryana Circle, and said that efforts will be made for the development in each sector and vertical.