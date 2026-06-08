Manisha death: Father to launch hunger strike outside DC’s office in Bhiwani if CBI fails to deliver

As the mystery surrounding the death of schoolteacher Manisha remains unresolved, a mahapanchayat held at Dhani Laxman village in Bhiwani district has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the CBI to present a breakthrough in the case.

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Addressing the gathering, Manisha’s father, Sanjay Kumar, announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bhiwani if no concrete outcome emerges by June 29.

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“I will sit on an indefinite fast outside the DC office to get justice for my daughter,” Sanjay Kumar said while seeking public support for his fight for justice.

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Following deliberations, the mahapanchayat constituted a Sangharsh Samiti to lead the agitation. The committee declared that if justice is not delivered within the stipulated period, an indefinite fast would commence from June 29 outside the DC office in Bhiwani. It also announced full support to the victim’s family.

Manisha had gone missing on August 11 after leaving home for the school where she worked as a teacher. Two days later, her body was found in the fields of Singhani village. While the police initially registered a murder case, they later advanced a suicide theory, which was rejected by local residents and the victim’s family.

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Subsequently, the Haryana Government transferred the case to the CBI, which began its investigation in September after visiting Bhiwani.

Mewa Singh Arya, a member of the Sangharsh Samiti, said the movement had received backing from several khap panchayats across Haryana.

A 15-member committee was authorised to formulate the next course of action and spearhead the agitation. The panel includes Satbir Pradhan, Azad Singh Bhuna, Dharamvir Singh, Praveen, Rajvir Sarpanch, Shimbhu Raj Sarpanch of Dhani Laxman village, Hardayal, Bhale Ram, Anoop, Ishwar, Raghuvir Numberdar, Raju, Mahavir Sarpanch and Ramkumar.

Former Loharu MLA Om Prakash Gora alleged that the state government was attempting to cover up the matter.

“The government should ensure justice for the victim’s family instead of suppressing the case,” he said, adding, “Since the investigation has been handed over to the CBI, it must reach a conclusive outcome.”