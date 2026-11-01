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Home / Haryana / Manisha death case: Court rejects closure report, tells CBI to probe further

Manisha death case: Court rejects closure report, tells CBI to probe further

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The CBI Special Magistrate, Haryana, on Saturday rejected the CBI’s closure report in the death case of Manisha of Bhiwani. While allowing father Sanjay Kumar’s protest petition, the CBI court ordered further investigation into the case. The court is yet to upload the order at the time of filing this copy.

Seeking a thorough further investigation into the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Manisha, father Sanjay Kumar had challenged the agency’s final report that concluded that she died by suicide.

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The petition, filed through advocate Harsh Mohan Singh, on September 22 alleged that the CBI report suffered from “gross, deliberate omissions” and “self-contradictory forensic findings”. It also alleged that the agency adopted a selective approach to downplay the possibility of homicide and suspected sexual assault. “The CBI will further carry out investigations now,” said advocate Harsh Mohan Singh.

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Manisha, a schoolteacher, went missing on August 11, 2025, and her body was recovered two days later from Singhani village in Bhiwani. According to the protest petition, the body was found with straw, grass, weeds and decomposed skin on it. The facial features and nasal structures were missing; both eye sockets were empty, while the neck had been dissected. The tongue, pharynx, larynx, thyroid and hyoid were also missing.

The first post-mortem examination at Civil Hospital, Bhiwani, and the second at PGIMS, Rohtak, concluded that Manisha had died of poisoning. The CBI had also stated that there was evidence that she had purchased a one-litre bottle of Shriram Mono pesticide containing monochrotophos.

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Dissatisfied with the findings, the family had sought a third post-mortem examination at AIIMS, New Delhi, which was conducted on August 20, 2025. A five-member AIIMS medical board concluded that the cause of death was a massive “ante-mortem injury over the neck region caused by a sharp-edged weapon”.

The board also said the “skeletonisation” of the face was due to the use of a skin-dissolving fluid that might be corrosive, according to the petition.

The father also relied on photographs depicting what it described as “deep, clean-edged horizontal tissue gaping” in the neck region, which the father said were consistent with the AIIMS findings.

On the other hand, CBI’s conclusion was contrary to AIIMS findings. After AIIMS report, the agency requested the setting up of a Super-Speciality Medical Board. The board rejected the AIIMS findings and concluded that Manisha had died of organophosphorus insecticide poisoning and that the defects on her face and neck were the result of post-mortem predatory and scavenger activity.

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