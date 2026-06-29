Manisha death case: Father ends protest after Bhiwani SP assures of meeting with CBI

A dharna led by Sanjay Kumar, father of deceased schoolteacher Manisha, ended on Monday evening following an assurance by the Bhiwani SP to arrange a meeting with CBI officials probing the case within a week.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Kumar, along with others, started a march to the DC office in Bhiwani, expressing resentment over the CBI’s delay in revealing the truth behind the murder of his daughter, Manisha.

Advertisement

The police stopped them in Kudal Bass village, while another delegation of supporters reached Bhiwani town. Subsequently, Sanjay Kumar began a dharna in Kudal Bass village itself, while another group that reached Bhiwani also staged a protest there.

Advertisement

Later in the day, those sitting on dharna in Bhiwani also came to Kudal Bass and joined Sanjay Kumar’s protest.

However, late in the evening, SP Sumit Kumar and SDM Manoj Dalal held talks with Manisha’s father and other protestors and assured them that since the matter is being investigated by the CBI, they would officially take up the issue with the agency and arrange a meeting between a delegation of villagers and CBI officials probing the case.

Advertisement

The SP said he would make official communication with the CBI so that the family members could receive an update on the ongoing investigation. Following this assurance, the family members and other villagers ended the dharna.

Earlier, the police had made elaborate arrangements at the DC office. Manisha’s father, Sanjay Kumar, said it had been 10 months since his daughter’s death, but the CBI had yet to reveal how she died.

Manisha, a resident of Dhani Laxman village, had left for duty at a play school on August 11, 2025, but did not return home. Her body was found in fields near Singhani village two days later, on August 13.

The Bhiwani police initially registered a murder case but on August 18 termed it a case of suicide, which triggered widespread protests. As the agitation intensified, a third post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi, and the investigation was handed over to the CBI on August 26, 2025, after a murder case was registered.