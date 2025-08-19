Manisha death case: FIRs against 10 social media accounts for spreading fake news
The Bhiwani police have served notice to 10 social media account operators for allegedly spreading false news on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube in the Manisha death case.
The official spokesperson said that the police have also registered FIRs against social media account operators for publishing inflammatory, false and misleading information on social media accounts.
These social media accounts run reports and news without any official confirmation. The account operators are also facing criminal charges for publishing inflammatory posts, false news and misleading information without verification, uploading videos, and thereby disturbing law and order in the district, the spokesperson said.
The police have been probing the matter of death of school teacher Manisha from different angles including the possibility of suicide. She was found dead near a canal in Dighawa village on August 13.
