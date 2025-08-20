Manisha death case: Third autopsy to be conducted at AIIMS-Delhi

Accepting the demand of residents sitting on dharna at Dhani Laxman village in Bhiwani district, the authorities are shifting the body of schoolteacher Manisha to AIIMS, New Delhi, for third autopsy. Earlier, the body had undergone post-mortem examinations at the Bhiwani Civil Hospital and the PGIMS in Rohtak.

The body will be cremated after the third post-mortem analysis. The villagers, however, are continuing their dharna in the village. The state government has already accepted the demand for inquiry by the CBI.

Fearing escalation of tensions, the police have been put on high alert and Internet services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri have been suspended till 11 am on August 21.

Riot-control vehicles, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police forces from three districts have been deployed about 5 km from the village. The police have cordoned off the area from all sides. To clear the blockades set up by villagers, JCB machines have also been brought in.

The decision for the third postmortem was taken after demands grew stronger at the protest site for examination by doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi. The district administration has agreed to this request.