Home / Haryana / Manisha murder case: Candle march held in Jhajjar

Manisha murder case: Candle march held in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Local youth took to the streets in Jhajjar city on Sunday holding a candle march to protest the brutal murder of teacher Manisha in Bhiwani and to demand the swift arrest of the accused.

The march started from Rao Tularam Chowk and proceeded through Silani Gate, Circular Road, Bikaner Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk before concluding at Bhagat Singh Chowk. The protesters raised slogans demanding justice for the victim’s family and condemned the delay in police action.

They also criticised the authorities for their failure to apprehend the culprits several days after the heinous crime.

