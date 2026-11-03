Manisha suicide case: Kin denies giving suicide note to police during court call; probe ordered

Casting serious doubts on the suicide theory in the 18-year-old schoolteacher Manisha’s death case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has ordered a fresh investigation, observing that the Haryana Police may have told a “white lie” to pacify public anger and anguish, possibly to protect the real culprits. The court also criticised the CBI, saying it had “tried its best to endorse the concocted story”.

The detailed order, passed by CBI Special Magistrate Anil Kumar Yadav, was released on Monday. Manisha went missing on August 11, 2025, and her body was recovered two days later from Singhani village in Bhiwani district. The Haryana Police had declared her death a suicide, but findings of a five-member All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical board pointed to murder.

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Questioning the recovery of two alleged suicide notes claimed by the Haryana Police, the court said their recovery was “extremely doubtful”. The police had maintained that one note was recovered from a relative, Sanjay, by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

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However, during court proceedings, a call was made to Sanjay on speakerphone in the presence of the CBI investigating officer. He denied handing over any suicide note to the DSP, stating that he had merely shown him a writing on his mobile phone, which he claimed was Manisha’s suicide note.

The magistrate questioned why the alleged note had not been seized through a recovery memo in the presence of an independent witness or Manisha’s parents or another relative.

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The court also flagged the failure to examine CCTV footage of Ideal Nursing College in Singhani, which Manisha was reportedly scheduled to visit. Despite demands from protesters, the premises were not properly checked. The DSP claimed to have taken the college’s digital video recorder (DVR) on August 17, 2025, without preparing a recovery memo, and retained it for 40 days.

The judge said the officer had violated the mandatory provisions of Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which require videography of recovery proceedings.

Doubting the suicide theory, the court cited the AIIMS board’s conclusion that Manisha had died of massive antemortem injuries to the neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon. It also found that the facial skeletonisation could have resulted from the use of a corrosive skin-dissolving substance. Her head had been severed from the body at the neck.

The magistrate questioned the CBI’s failure to explain several aspects, including who informed the local police about the body, parallel drag marks suggesting that it had been shifted, absence of the allegedly purchased insecticide bottle at the spot and claims of CCTV footage showing Manisha buying poison when no such footage was available.

The court ordered further investigation by an SHO or a CBI branch head. It directed fresh examination of the alleged suicide note by at least three handwriting experts from two laboratories, scrutiny of the last calls made from Manisha’s phone and investigation into the roles of ASI Shakuntla, DSP Sanjeev Kumar, fertiliser shop owner Devendra and Ideal Nursing College owner Ashok Kumar Sangwan.

It also directed that narco-analysis, brain fingerprinting and brain electrical oscillation signature tests be conducted on them. A copy of the order has been sent to the CBI Director.