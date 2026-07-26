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Home / Haryana / Mann Ki Baat inspires citizens to build nation: Khattar

Mann Ki Baat inspires citizens to build nation: Khattar

Union Minister says radio programme is driving public participation in Viksit Bharat

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:22 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar listens to PMs Mann Ki Baat at PWD Rest House on Sunday.
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Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ continues to inspire citizens to take an active role in nation-building and bring about positive change.

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"’Mann Ki Baat’ is playing a major role in transforming the vision of a Viksit Bharat into a people's movement while strengthening the values of service, cleanliness, innovation, self-reliance and social responsibility," Khattar said after listening to the 136th episode of the programme at the PWD Rest House in the city on Sunday.

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He was joined by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, local MLA Jagmohan Anand, district BJP president Parveen Lather, former district BJP officiating president Brij Gupta and others.

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Khattar urged people to adopt these messages in their daily lives and play an active role in building a developed India.

Mayor Gupta said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was not merely a monthly radio programme but had become a powerful platform motivating every section of society to contribute actively to the nation's progress.

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MLA Anand said Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat would be realised only when every citizen fulfilled his or her responsibilities with dedication.

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