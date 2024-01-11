Manohar Lal Khattar condoles death of Bittu Bajrangi’s brother

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today visited the residence of cow vigilante and right-wing activist Bittu Bajrangi, alias Rajkumar Panchal, to express his condolences over the demise of Bajrangi’s younger brother, Mahesh Kumar.

It is reported that, while the CM expressed grief over the incident, he did not publicly say anything about the probe into the matter.

Lal was here in connection with the monthly meeting of the district Grievances and Redressal Committee. Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma and several other BJP leaders were among those present at the meeting.

Mahesh, who was mysteriously burnt on the night of December 13, was undergoing treatment after he sustained burns on 60 per cent of his body. Mahesh reportedly succumbed to his injuries on January 8 at AIIMS-Faridabad.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, he was burnt by some miscreants. The deceased’s kin then accused the police department of inaction. However, the SIT formed to probe the matter has not been able to find any evidence pertaining to the allegation.

#Faridabad #Manohar Lal Khattar