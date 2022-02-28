Indians stuck in Ukraine: Haryana in touch with Ministry of External Affairs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The state is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back the youth stuck in Ukraine.

To date, 700 youth have been brought to India. Right now, the government is trying to bring back more students via Romania, Hungary and Poland. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared this information while interacting with mediapersons at the 38th state-level Livestock Exhibition held at Bhiwani.

Responding to questions regarding expensive medical education, the CM said the PM had urged private colleges to reduce the fee of courses so that Indian youth don’t have to go aboard for studies. Over 12 medical colleges are being built in the state. The government would try to open moresuch colleges, he said. —

#indians in ukraine #Khattar #ukraine crisis