Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with service centre operators

Karnal, June 3

The CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, today interacted with operators of Common Service Centres (CSCs) through audio conferencing and said the government had taken steps towards digital governance, which had benefited people. “It has curbed corruption and the administrative processes have gained momentum. As a result, the administration has become ‘SMART’ — simple, moral, accountable, responsible, transparent,” he said.

The CM directed officials that in case of any error in the data uploaded at the CSC level, it should be rectified within 48 hours so that people did not have to wait long for services. The CM also said the process of verification of the age group of 58 to 60 years was going on smoothly and the government would soon start the verification process of those above 60 years of age.