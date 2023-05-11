Manohar Lal Khattar launches Jan Samvaad portal for residents’ grievances

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Continuing with the streak of holding direct interaction with the public, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold the fourth Jan Samvaad programme in Sirsa from May 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, during a media interaction held last evening, Khattar inaugurated CM Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System Jan Samvaad Portal.

The Chief Minister said all complaints raised in the programme would be uploaded on the portal and the officials concerned would ensure the quick redressal of the grievances in a stipulated time period. The information about the same would also be shared with the complainant via message.

He added that the monitoring of these complaints would be done at the district and headquarter level.

The Chief Minister said a better mechanism had been prepared by the government to provide paperless and transparent services to the residents.

So far, 3,609 people had registered their complaints on this demo portal, said Khattar.

Portals at urban and village level