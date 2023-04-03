 CM Manohar Lal Khattar promises city-like civic amenities in all villages in Haryana : The Tribune India

CM Manohar Lal Khattar promises city-like civic amenities in all villages in Haryana

Aimed at preventing migration of people from rural to urban areas

CM Manohar Lal Khattar promises city-like civic amenities in all villages in Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Kalinga village in Bhiwani district on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today announced to develop residential localities in the rural areas with city-like civic amenities and facilities, including education, health and transport, to prevent migration from rural areas to urban areas in the state.

The CM, who arrived in Bhiwani on a three-day visit, was addressing a “Jan Samvad programme” in Kharak Kalan village in Bhiwani district. He said city-like colonies would be developed in big villages in near future.

In another important announcement, the CM said an online auction process would be initiated by the Police Department. On the request of a woman to solve the problem of drug menace in her village, Khattar called upon the ex-servicemen to form a task force at their level to root out this problem and take this work as a mission. He asked them to make the villagers aware of the menace and save the youth from the grip of drugs.

“The problem of drug menace is a social evil. The government is taking stringent steps to end this menace. Rehabilitation centres will also have to be set up for the youths who have fallen prey to drug addiction,” he said. He said khap panchayats, NGOs and all people would also have to work together with the government for the development of the state. “The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign’ was also successful with the cooperation of society. Earlier, Haryana had a sex ratio of 871 girls per 1,000 boys and today there are 923 girls per 1,000 boys,” he added.

On a complaint by a resident about the non-construction of boundary wall and new building of Government Girls Senior Secondary School and allegation that the estimate for the school building had been made six times, the CM promised the resident that the matter would be looked into at the earliest. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry and check the quality of the material in the construction of a water booster with strict action against the guilty.

During an interaction with the CM, a local youth claimed that in the previous government, one used to get a job with money. However, in the present government, jobs were being given on merit.

“Earlier, Rs 25 lakh had to be paid for a job, but with the present government, jobs are being given without money and recommendation,” the youth added.

Major announcements

  • An online auction process to be initiated by the Police Department
  • A digital library to be set up in the name of Thakur Nasib Singh at Kalinga village
  • The government has given orders for girdawari and the compensation will be provided to the farmers by the month of May
  • Small tractor-trolleys will be given to the villages for garbage collection

Remarks on judge go viral

  • During discussion with a youth on the joining process of selected persons getting stuck in legal tangles, the Chief Minister said: Ek judge hai, uske maathe me kuch gadbad hai...3000 join ho gaye hai, baaki ka faisla court se jaldi karaa lenge. The remarks of Khattar went viral on social media
  • Meanwhile, sources in the government said the statement attributed to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was being quoted out of context

