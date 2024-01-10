Manohar Lal Khattar releases book on Ambedkar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said thoughts of saints and great personalities had always advocated social harmony and humanism since ancient times.

He was addressing the writers after launching the book titled 'Dr BR Ambedkar: Life and Thought' by Krishna Gopal here today. The book was published by the Haryana Sahitya and Sanskriti Academy.

