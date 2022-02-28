Manohar Lal Khattar tells farmers to use less fertilisers

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, February 27

The Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, announced to double the budget of medicines of the Animal Husbandry Department. Addressing the 38th state-level livestock exhibition in Bhiwani today, the CM said more programmes would be implemented to improve the breed of milch animals. "The promotion of animal husbandry and livestock rearing will help eradicate unemployment and increase income of farmers,” he added.

“Being a farmer myself, I understand the pain and problems of farmers. Efforts are being made to increase farmers’ income,” he said. “Promotion of cattle rearing will improve milk production in Haryana. Those selling spurious milk will not be spared,” he added. While appealing to farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the CM said the government would organise a conference on zero budget farming.

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the livestock exhibition was successfully organised after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. —

