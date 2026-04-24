A man's body was found inside the bed at his own house in Nandgarh village of Jind district today.

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The police rushed to the spot and took the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination and started an investigation. The deceased has been identified as Chand (40), who was unmarried.

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The police said they received information from a villager after a foul smell from the house alerted neighbours. A forensic department team has also reached the spot to collect samples.

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Police officials, including DSP Rishabh Sodhi and SHO Kuldeep Singh, also reached the spot and said they are probing the case from different angles. So far, they have not made any disclosure about the motive behind the murder or the suspected persons involved in the crime.