 Karnal: Many young faces elected village heads : The Tribune India

Average age of new sarpanches in Karnal is 37

The newly elected sarpanch, Sandeep, of Raison village.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 15

People of the district have voted for young faces in large numbers as the average age of the sarpanches is 37 years.

As per the e-Dashboard of the State Election Commission, as many as 394 sarpanches have been elected in the district. Of them, 201 are men and 193 women. A total of 55 newly elected sarpanches are Class VIII pass, 194 are Class X pass, 91 are Class XII pass and 17 are graduates or postgraduates, data revealed.

As many as 44 sarpanches — 22 men and 22 women — have been elected in the Assandh block and the average age of the newly elected sarpanches is 37 years.

Similarly, the average age of sarpanches is 38 years in the Gharaunda block where 46 sarpanches have been elected, comprising 24 males and 22 females.

In the Indri block, as many as 77 sarpanches — 39 males, 38 females — have been elected and the average age is 37 years.

As many as 33 new sarpanches have been elected in Kunjpura block. Of them 17 are men and 16 are women and their average age is 37 years.

Nissing block has a comparatively younger lot of sarpanches as the average age is 34 years. It has 23 sarpanches, of whom 12 are men and 11 are women, the data revealed.

Nilokheri block has 75 sarpanches, 38 men and 37 women, and their average age is 38. Similarly, as many as 45 sarpanches — 23 men and 22 women — have been elected in Karnal block, where the average age is 37 years.

An average age of newly elected sarpanches is 39 in Chirao block where 22 sarpanches, comprising 11 men and 11 women, have been elected, the data said.

Munak block has 29 sarpanches — 15 men and 14 women — and the average age is 37 years.

