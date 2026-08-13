Maps show vast Aravalli spread, but consultations restricted to 4 cities: Green groups

The consultation on the Aravallis ended on Tuesday with a question that goes beyond the 21-day deadline — How much of the hill range was actually within reach of the public exercise?

Advertisement

A Forest Survey of India (FSI) document on the Aravalli region, which is with ‘The Tribune’, contains district-wise hill maps covering areas across Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The annexure lists Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jaipur, Karauli, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur, among others.

Advertisement

Against that geographical spread, activists and local communities are questioning why the fresh public consultation conducted by the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) was centred only on Gurugram, Alwar, Ajmer and Udaipur.

Advertisement

The 21-day consultation opened after the committee issued a public notice on July 21, inviting suggestions and objections through email and public hearings. It is due to submit its final report by August 31. Activists want the committee to seek more time, arguing that a process covering such a large and environmentally contested region could not adequately hear people in just three weeks.

At a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, activists under the banner of the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan said the biggest gap was not the number of days, but who was able to participate. “The process seems hurried and lacks details. Most villagers in the rural belt do not have access to emails. We have had to assist so many of them in writing these emails,” said Neelam Ahluwalia, co-founder of the group.

Advertisement

The FSI annexure does not present the Aravallis as a handful of isolated urban locations, but sets out hill maps district by district, including several areas that activists say are facing pressure from mining and other activities.

Ahluwalia said even the committee’s ground visits between August 6 and 10 did not reflect that spread. According to her, the visits focused on places that were already protected, rather than villages where residents were seeking attention to mining and environmental damage.

“In Delhi, they visited the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. In Faridabad, Mangar Bani. In Gurugram, initially, they visited the Aravalli Biodiversity Park. If these are consultations, one needs to cover a wide variety of the 64 Aravalli districts and villages in particular,” she said.

She also questioned how the hearings were communicated to rural communities. In Udaipur, she said, the hearing time was changed from 3 pm to 10 am, making it difficult for villagers from Dungarpur, Banswada, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh to attend.

“Even sarpanches did not know the timings or venue of the meetings. It was mostly through our sangathan that rural people got to know about the hearings,” she claimed.

Kailash Meena, who is leading local community efforts to protect hills, forests and rivers in north Rajasthan, said people in Sikar followed the committee’s entourage and asked it to visit several affected locations.

“We requested them to come and meet a person dying of silicosis and showed them a river killed by stone crushers set up on its bed. We also requested them to visit Kotputli, which is seriously impacted by mining, or the nearby Girjan river — the only river left after Sota, Katli, Sahibi and Kasawati have dried up. However, they did not visit these areas,” Meena said.

The complaint was similar in Jodhpura, Rajasthan. Kailash Chand Yadhav, secretary of Jodhpura Sangharsh Samiti, said villagers had waited for the committee to visit an area where hundreds of people were affected by mining dust. “Villagers kept waiting but they did not show up,” he said.

The dispute over the consultation comes after a much larger controversy over how the Aravallis should be defined for the purpose of protection.

In November last year, the Supreme Court adopted a uniform recommendation from the environment ministry under which an Aravalli hill was defined as a landform rising at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain. Hills within 500 metres of each other were to be grouped as a “range”.

Experts said the definition would omit nearly 90% of the Aravallis, potentially leaving those areas vulnerable to mining and construction. The Supreme Court stayed its November 20 judgment on December 29, 2025, keeping the recommendations in abeyance. On May 25, it appointed a five-member committee to examine the issue afresh.

The present consultation is part of that fresh exercise. But activists argue that the scale shown in the FSI's district wise mapping makes the four city hearings an inadequate basis for deciding the future of the range.