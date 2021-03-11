March against Ambala MLA over Hindu ‘rashtra’ oath

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 16

Seeking action against Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel for his oath to make India a Hindu ‘rashtra’, members of different communities and organisations under the banner of the Sarva Samaj took out a ‘rosh march’ here on Monday.

Earlier on May 4, members of the Sikh community had submitted a memorandum to the police, demanding action against the MLA. However, Aseem has already made justifications that while talking about a Hindu ‘rashtra’, he didn’t intend to harm anyone.

Before the march, the members gathered at Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala City and reached the SP office after covering various locations. They submitted a reminder to the SP regarding the complaint. Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed in the city to maintain the law and order situation.