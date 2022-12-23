March against poor health facilities

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 22

A number of residents of Chautala village in Sirsa district, who had been staging dharna here for nearly three weeks, have launched a foot march to Chandigarh to highlight their demands for better healthcare facilities in the village.

Farm activists Rakesh Phagodia and Prem Sukh Godara, leading the agitation alleged that three newborn babies had died at the community health centre (CHC) in the village in recent months. They added that nearly 11 posts of specialist doctor, besides para-medical staff had been lying vacant at the CHC.