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Home / Haryana / Margin to be credited to ration depot holders’ accounts between 1st-5th of month: Haryana Minister

Margin to be credited to ration depot holders’ accounts between 1st-5th of month: Haryana Minister

Sugar to be supplied in 1-kg packets from next month; new depots to be allotted soon, says Rajesh Nagar

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:46 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar holding dialogue programme with district ration depot holders in Panchkula on Wednesday.
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Haryana Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Wednesday said margin payments to ration depot holders would soon be credited directly into their bank accounts between the 1st and 5th of every month, eliminating the need for them to visit offices to collect it. He said Haryana was the first state in the country to offer depot holders the highest margin.

Nagar was addressing a dialogue programme with district ration depot holders at the PWD Rest House as chief guest. He said new ration depots would soon be allotted across the state as part of efforts to strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS), with work on this already underway.

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Former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, District President Ajay Mittal, Haryana Shivalik Vikas Board Executive Vice-Chairman Om Prakash Devinagar and Additional Director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Rajkumar Saini were present on the occasion.

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Free ration, no transport charges

Nagar said over 80 crore beneficiaries were receiving free ration nationally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, with more than 40 lakh beneficiaries covered in Haryana under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He said no depot holder was required to pay transport, loading or unloading charges, and that any transporter or contractor demanding money could be reported on department helpline numbers 0172-2741547 and 0172-2790255, with immediate action assured against violators.

110 depots in panchkula

Nagar said Panchkula district had a total of 110 ration depots, and it was each depot holder’s responsibility to provide cardholders their full entitled ration. He said the government had already provided new weighing machines and electronic scales to all depot holders, and directed that these be used correctly to maintain transparency.

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Timings & compliance

Depot holders were directed to keep depots open as per government hours -- 8 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 8 pm in summer, and 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm in winter—and to display mandatory signboards along with maintaining cleanliness at depot premises to protect grain quality.

Hearing depot holders’ grievances and suggestions, Nagar directed officials to ensure ration is weighed before supply to depot holders, and warned strict action against any contractor or official found supplying less than the prescribed quantity.

District Food and Supply Controller Jatin Mittal said significant reforms were underway in the PDS under the minister’s guidance, with Smart PDS—including new 5G-enabled e-POS machines linked to a connected weighing system—making distribution more transparent and reducing the possibility of ration diversion.

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