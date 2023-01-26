Faridabad market committee secretary suspended for 'graft'

Faridabad, January 25
The State Marketing Board has placed the secretary of a market committee in Faridabad under suspension.
The order comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by an MLA from NIT segment here, who has alleged a scam in the allotment of parking lot tender of the Dabua Vegetable and Fruit market here, it is reported.
The order has been issued by the office of the Chief Administrator, HSAMB.
Though, officially the reason behind the move has not been disclosed, sources in the department said the suspension has come in the wake of allegations of a scam levelled by MLA Neeraj Sharma.
