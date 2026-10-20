Market offices locked over delayed procurement, lifting

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Farmers locked the market committee offices at Assandh in Karnal district and Dhand in Kaithal district on Monday, protesting against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, purchases below the minimum support price (MSP) and delays in lifting the harvested crop.

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In Assandh, protesters led by Chhatrapal Singh, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), alleged that procurement had remained stalled for several days as officials cited high moisture content in the produce. They demanded immediate resumption of purchases and accused rice millers and procurement agencies of colluding to exploit farmers.

“Paddy has not been procured for several farmers, while some produce is being purchased below the MSP. Farmers have been waiting in the grain market for days. The government must ensure smooth procurement,” Singh said.

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Assandh SHO Rajesh Kumar tried to pacify the protesters and assured them that their produce would be procured. The farmers, however, initially refused to relent. They later called off the protest and unlocked the office gate.

In Dhand, members of the BKU (Charuni) locked the market committee office to protest against alleged irregularities in procurement, delayed lifting and underpricing of paddy.

The protesters, led by the union’s youth state president, advocate Vikram Kasana, raised slogans against the government and warned of intensified agitation if their demands were not met within two days.

Kasana threatened to park tractor-trailers at Panchmukhi Chowk, dump paddy there and block traffic if the issues remained unresolved.

He alleged that paddy with 17% moisture was being purchased at around Rs 2,200 per quintal, below the MSP. He also claimed procurement officials were absent from the grain market and making entries in purchase registers from elsewhere.

Farmers had been waiting for days for procurement and lifting, he said, adding that paddy lying on roads outside the market for nearly 15 days had started germinating, causing heavy losses. He accused the authorities of failing to address farmers’ grievances.