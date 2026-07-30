Marriage no bar to simultaneous parole, rules HC

Marriage cannot become a reason to stagger liberty. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an order denying regular parole to a convict on the ground that his wife was already on parole. The judgment came as the Court relied on an earlier ruling that found no legal bar to spouses being released simultaneously.

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The Division Bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj and Justice Amarjot Bhatti passed the order while allowing a criminal writ petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by a convict, who had challenged the order dated May 12, whereby the competent authority had rejected his request for 10 weeks' regular parole.

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The petitioner's counsel submitted that the parole application had been rejected only because the petitioner's wife had already been granted parole and the authorities had stated that his case would be considered only after she surrendered. It was further submitted that the petitioner had earlier been released on regular parole for 10 weeks by an order dated October 14/15, 2024, and had surrendered to the jail authorities upon its expiry.

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Counsel also informed the Court that the petitioner's wife had been granted regular parole for 10 weeks by an order dated July 5, 2024. However, the jail authorities had refused to release her simultaneously with the petitioner when he was on parole. Aggrieved by that decision, she approached the High Court in 2024, where a Coordinate Bench held that there was no legal bar to both spouses being released on parole at the same time.

The counsel quoted the earlier order as saying "the factum of the release of her husband on parole at the same time cannot come in the way of the petitioner's release on parole, in any manner, whatsoever." It had further held that parole was a valuable right and a significant step towards the reformation of a convict, as it enabled him or her to maintain contact with society and facilitated reintegration after completion of the sentence.

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The State did not dispute that the earlier judgment had been rendered in similar circumstances. Observing that the issue was no longer “res integra”, the Division Bench held that the impugned order dated May 12 was unsustainable in law and liable to be set aside.

Allowing the petition, the Court quashed the rejection order and directed that the petitioner be released on regular parole for 10 weeks. It further directed the petitioner to furnish the necessary surety bonds to the satisfaction of the competent authority, which was ordered to accept them forthwith.

The Bench clarified that the petitioner would surrender before the jail authorities concerned on the expiry of the parole period. It also directed the Jail Superintendent to intimate the petitioner, at the time of his release, about the date and time of his surrender before the jail authorities.