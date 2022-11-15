Marriage plan scripts poll victory for Karnal family

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 14

Anticipating that the post of sarpanch would be reserved for women in the panchayat elections, which were to be held in February 2021 but later got delayed, Isham Singh of Jamba village married his son in January 27, 2021, to a Class XII pass girl, Ekta, of Kalheri village, who is currently living in Kurukshetra.

Ekta has eventually been elected the sarpanch of the village and she says she wants to work for the overall development of the village.

Isham Singh said his wife was just Class V pass so she could not contest the elections. “It was expected that the ward would be reserved for women category, so I got my son married to Ekta. She contested the election and became the sarpanch,” he said, adding that she was formally yet to come to the village. “As per rituals, she is still living with her parents and will be brought to our home next month,” he added.

‘Political’ union

Anticipating that the sarpanch’s post would be reserved for women, a Jamba village resident married his son to a Class XII passout

He made the girl contest the election to the post of sarpanch, which she won

The girl is still residing at her native village with her parents as per rituals

#karnal