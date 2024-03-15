Marriage Shagun Yojana to reduce burden on poor, needy families: DC

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 14

To reduce the economic burden of marriage of daughters on the poor and needy families, economic assistance is being provided by the Haryana Government under the Chief Minister Marriage Shagun Yojana.

The benefit of the yojana will be provided only after the eligible beneficiaries register their marriage. For this, online registration on the e-Disha portal is necessary for the newly married couple.

DC RK Singh said those eligible beneficiaries who wanted to avail the benefit of the yojana should ensure the online registration of their daughter’s marriage on the portal before six months of the completion of their daughter’s marriage. After the registration, the parents of the married couple will be provided assistance under the yojana, he added.

The DC said, If the name of the family of the scheduled and exempted caste was in the BPL list, then they would get a benefit of Rs 71,000 under the yojana. All categories of widows, destitute, orphaned children or those whose income was less than Rs 1,80,000 per year would be given a grant of Rs 51,000 under the scheme, he added. He said the families of the general or backward classes in the BPL list would receive a grant of Rs 31,000. If the family of the SC or ST was not in the BPL list and their annual income was less than Rs 1,80,000, they would be given a grant of Rs 31,000. If the married couple was 40 per cent or more disabled, they would be given Rs 51,000, and if one of the spouses was 40 per cent or more disabled, they would be given an incentive of Rs 31,000, he added.

