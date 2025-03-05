DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Martyr Subedar Sunil Malik cremated with military honours in Panipat village

38-year-old Subedar Malik, posted in West Bengal, passed away due to a heart stroke during duty hours on March 3
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:49 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
SDM Israna Ashish Kumar along with other officers paid a floral tribute to martyr Subedar Sunil Malik in Buana Lakhu village of Panipat on Wednesday.
The last rites of 38-year-old martyr Subedar Sunil Malik were performed with full military honours at his native village, Lakhu Buana, in the Israna area of Panipat district. Subedar Malik, posted in West Bengal, passed away due to a heart stroke during duty hours on March 3.

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral procession, chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’, and paid their respects to the martyr at the cremation ground. DC Virender Kumar Dahiya, Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, SDM Israna Ashish Kumar, Tehsildar Narender Dalal, and DSP Rajbeer Singh were among those who paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Subedar Malik’s brother, Rupal Malik, a retired Indian Army personnel, lit the pyre. The Army soldiers gave him a guard of honour with guns.

Subedar Malik was a national-level volleyball player who joined the 6th Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army in 2010 through the sports quota. He later shifted to boxing. He is survived by his wife, Pinki, and two sons, 10-year-old Nishu and 6-year-old Vansh.

