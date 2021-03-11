Maruti inks pact with state on third plant

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 19

In a major push to auto industry of the state, Maruti has inked an agreement with the Haryana Government to set up its third unit at Kharkhoda in Sonepat today.

The agreement was signed between the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited/Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

“Maruti has been steering wheel of industrial development in Haryana. It was 40 years ago that a similar agreement changed the town of Gurugram forever,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, adding the plant would provide employment opportunities to 13,000 persons.