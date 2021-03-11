Maruti to invest Rs 11k cr in 3rd Haryana plant

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, May 13
Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it would invest Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in Haryana.
The new plant’s first phase will have a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum. It is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals.
“We are going to start construction on the proposed expansion as soon as possible,” said Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The site would have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in future.
The company on Friday completed the process of allotment of 800 acres at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Kharkhoda, in Sonepat district with Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), the auto major said in a press note.
In Haryana, the company already has manufacturing units at Gurugram and Manesar, where it has combined manufacturing capacity of 15 lakh vehicles per annum. Suzuki Motor’s Gujarat plant can produce 7.5 lakh vehicles per annum.
At present, the MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 22.5 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.
To be commissioned by 2025
- 800 acres to be allotted for plant at IMT-Kharkhoda in Sonepat district
- 2.5 lakh units per annum will be the manufacturing capacity of the plant
