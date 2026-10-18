Masani barrage water diversion project in Rewari runs into controversy

The move to divert “chemically contaminated” water from the Masani barrage in Rewari to Drain No. 8 in adjoining Jhajjar district under a project for water conservation and reuse of accumulated water at the barrage has landed in a controversy.

Residents of several villages and Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats of Badli have opposed the project, citing fears of serious environmental and agricultural consequences, including groundwater contamination and deterioration of soil health.

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They have demanded an immediate halt to the project, warning of an agitation if the government fails to address their concerns. “Untreated industrial effluents from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and the Dharuhera and Bawal industrial areas of Rewari have been accumulating at the barrage for years. The water has become biologically degraded, posing a serious threat to aquatic life and nearby communities. It has also rendered groundwater unfit for drinking and domestic use in 15 adjoining villages, besides damaging soil health,” claimed Ram Kanwar, an activist from Dulina village.

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He said the government had launched the project to divert the polluted industrial effluents to Drain No. 8 near Silani village through an underground pipeline. “The project work has already reached Nangla village in Jhajjar district, and the pipeline is now barely 5 km from its endpoint at Aurangpur village, where it will connect to an open link drain to channel the polluted water into Drain No. 8,” he added.

Ram Kanwar claimed that the discharge would contaminate groundwater in the surrounding areas and render land unfit for cultivation.

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He further alleged that the government was rushing to implement the project without following the prescribed land acquisition procedure under Section 4 of the Haryana Underground Pipelines (Acquisition of User in Land) Act, 2008, or awarding compensation to landowners before laying the pipeline. He termed the work “illegal”.

Vats also opposed the project and warned the CM that the project would adversely affect Jhajjar district by contaminating groundwater. “The CM must address the villagers’ concerns, order an immediate halt to the ongoing work and shift the project to an alternative location,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of over 10 villages submitted a memorandum to DC Varsha Khangwal, registering their objections and seeking intervention.