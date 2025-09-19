Unknown masked miscreants opened fire at the office of MNR Buildmark located in Sector 45 last night, spreading panic in the area.

It is said that approximately 25-30 rounds were fired at the office. Police are investigating the incident, and bullet marks have been found on the office windows and vehicles parked there.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Thursday when four to five masked miscreants entered the office of MNR Buildmark in Sector 45, started firing indiscriminately, and escaped easily.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation. Bullet marks were found on the office's windows and on the BMW and Jaguar cars parked inside.

The builder and his staff have remained silent about the incident. MNR Buildmark Company has its office in Sector 45, where 11 builders are involved in the operation and have been buying and selling projects of renowned builders in Gurugram and Delhi NCR.

Police sources indicate that the shooting was carried out at the behest of some gangsters based abroad, and extortion is suspected, although this has not been officially confirmed.

It may be noted that earlier, the miscreants opened fire on singer Rahul Fazilpuria, and his close friend, Rohit Shaukeen, was killed. Last month, approximately 25 to 30 rounds of gunfire were also fired at the home of Rahul Fazilpuria's friend and YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

On the complaint of a property dealer, Shravan Raheja, an FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station.

A senior police officer said that they are investigating. The officer added that the reason for the shooting, whether extortion or something else, will only be clear after the arrest of the accused.