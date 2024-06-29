Masked men fire at bank guard, decamp with Rs 38 lakh in Kundli

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 28

Two masked men shot at a security guard of an HDFC Bank branch and decamped with a cash box containing Rs 38 lakh in broad daylight in Kundli today. The security guard, who sustained a bullet injury in his stomach, was admitted to a hospital in Narela, Delhi.

A CCTV grab of the guard chasing the miscreants on Friday. Ramesh kumar

Cash box was being taken outside A cashier, van driver and security guard Munresh were bringing the cash box out of the bank premises.

Two youths, sitting on a bike, pointed a pistol at the cashier.

The guard confronted them, following which the accused shot at him and decamped with the box.

A police team reached the spot and began a probe in the matter.

The bank branch is located in a multi-storey building behind a petrol pump. There are several banks operating from the building.

Sources said the incident took place around 4.30 pm when the bank cashier, a van driver and security guard — Munresh of Ata district of Uttar Pradesh — were bringing out the cash box from the bank.

When they came out of the bank premises, two masked youths, who were sitting on a motorcycle, pointed a pistol at the cashier; at this, guard Munresh confronted the miscreants, following which the accused shot at him. Despite being hit, the guard opened fire at the miscreants and chased them before he fell to the ground. The cashier, shocked and in panic, dropped the cash box, which was immediately taken away by the robbers.

On getting the information, Inspector Devender Singh, SHO, Kundli, ACP, Rai, Mukesh Jakhar and DCP, Headquarters, Manbeer along with the police team reached the spot.

Inspector Devender said the cash box contained Rs 38 lakh. He said the injured guard was in a stable condition. ACP Mukesh Jakhar said police teams are examining the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to get leads in the case.

