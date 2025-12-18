Masked protest in Parliament as Congress MP Hooda flags silence on air pollution

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday staged a protest in the Parliament complex by wearing a face mask, accusing the Centre of refusing to debate what he described as a public health emergency caused by the air pollution in Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.

Hooda said living conditions in parts of north India had become hazardous. He questioned the government that, according to him, did not allow even a brief discussion in Parliament on air pollution.

He urged the Centre to take immediate note of the worsening air quality and accept responsibility for addressing it.

Calling for the parliamentary intervention, the Congress MP said the Prime Minister and the Union Environment Minister should be accountable for the situation and convene the chief ministers of all affected states. He said Parliament must hold a detailed debate on air pollution, seek suggestions across party lines and place a concrete action plan before the public, adding that the opposition would support any serious effort to tackle the crisis.

Hooda pointed out that the winter session was nearing its end without a single discussion on air pollution. He said repeated demands by the opposition to hold debate on the issue had been rejected, despite severe air quality levels affecting daily life in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. He said residents were being forced to breathe toxic air, comparing the health risks to those associated with smoking.

Referring to recent public expressions of concern, Hooda said the distress of citizens over rising AQI levels had been heard nationwide. He added that while a Delhi government minister had apologised for pollution levels in the capital, the issue extended beyond one city and required central intervention.

The Congress MP said out of the 50 most polluted cities globally, 43 were in India, with 12 located in Haryana. Hooda recalled that he had introduced the Right to Clean Air Bill in 2017, which was not accepted by the government. He also said his notice seeking adjournment of the Lok Sabha business to discuss air pollution had been declined.

Hooda warned that air pollution across Haryana, Delhi and surrounding states had reached dangerous levels, affecting millions of people. He said concern over air quality resurfaces every winter, but fades by early spring, leaving the underlying problem unresolved.