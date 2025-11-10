Massive arms haul in Faridabad: J&K Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 and ammunition

In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from a rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The recovery comes days after a Kashmiri doctor from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

According to sources, the operation was carried out by J&K Police in coordination with Haryana police.

The explosives were seized from the residence of Dr Mujahil Shakil, a student at Al Falah Medical College and originally from Jammu & Kashmir, who had rented the house in Dhauj village in Faridabad about three months ago.

Police officials said the haul included 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing around 100 kg, 84 live cartridges, an AK-47 rifle, timers, and five litres of chemical solution. In addition, 48 items suspected to be used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized.

Shakil was taken into custody by J&K Police on October 30, following the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network.

After sustained interrogation, Shakil was brought back to Faridabad on Sunday morning to identify and recover the hidden materials.