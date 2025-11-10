DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Massive arms haul in Faridabad: J&K Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 and ammunition

Massive arms haul in Faridabad: J&K Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 and ammunition

Explosives seized from the residence of Dr Mujahil Shakil, a student at Al Falah Medical College and originally from Jammu and Kashmir

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:00 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Crime Branch police vehicle at the site after 350 kg of RDX and an AK-47 rifle were recovered, in Faridabad, Monday, November 10, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from a rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Advertisement

The recovery comes days after a Kashmiri doctor from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Advertisement

According to sources, the operation was carried out by J&K Police in coordination with Haryana police.

Advertisement

The explosives were seized from the residence of Dr Mujahil Shakil, a student at Al Falah Medical College and originally from Jammu & Kashmir, who had rented the house in Dhauj village in Faridabad about three months ago.

Police officials said the haul included 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing around 100 kg, 84 live cartridges, an AK-47 rifle, timers, and five litres of chemical solution. In addition, 48 items suspected to be used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized.

Advertisement

Shakil was taken into custody by J&K Police on October 30, following the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network.

After sustained interrogation, Shakil was brought back to Faridabad on Sunday morning to identify and recover the hidden materials.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts