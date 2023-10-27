Massive blast in Gurugram's Sector 57 colony

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 26

Panic gripped residents of Sector 57 after a massive blast in a garbage heap today morning.

According to the police, the blast occurred around 9 am in a garbage and debris heap in Housing Board Colony at Sector 57.

One head of cattle got killed in the blast.

Sharing details, ACP Kapil Ahlawat said, “A police team and bomb-disposal squad reached the spot and an investigation is underway.”

