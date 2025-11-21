Massive fire breaks out in Panipat textile unit

A fire broke out in a textile unit in Balana village in Israna on Friday morning. The Fire Department was pressed into service and firefighters were on the job to douse the flames.

As per sources, the fire broke out at CRG Cotex Private Limited, Balana and engulfed the entire factory in minutes. Raw materials and products inside the building also caught fire.

The labourers who were in the factory ran outside and informed the fire department. Fire tenders then reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Gurmail Singh, Fire Safety Officer, said six fire tenders had been sent to the spot.