Massive fire breaks out in slum, more than 100 shanties gutted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 14

More than 100 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at local slums near Ghasola village in the Sector 49 area on Tuesday afternoon. Many small and big gas cylinders burst in the fire and it spread rapidly. More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and it took over three hours to control the fire.

There was a massive fire in the same area on January 9 in which 200 shanties were gutted.

With no injuries or casualties were reported, said a senior Fire Officer. A number of people who live in the shanties lost their valuables, while most of them managed to take out their valuables. The cause behind the fire is not ascertained, but it seems like the result of a short circuit or cooking fire, said a senior Fire Officer.

A fire official said, it was around 1.30 pm that a fire broke out in a shanty and soon spread across the shanties. The residents immediately called the fire brigade.

Fire tenders were pressed into service with around 100 firefighters. Police teams and civil defence teams also reached the spot. After three hours of effort, they controlled the fire, but the valuable items of many residents were gutted, including cash, jewellery and household.

“I saw smoke coming out from one shanty and raised the alarm. We informed each other and started evacuating the slums, but due to strong wind, the flames continued to intensify and more than 100 shanties turned into ashes in some time. I could not save my valuables as my shanty was gutted”, said Mamun Hussain, a resident.

“It might be the result of short circuit or cooking gas cylinders. The bursting of the a small cylinder also aggravated the fire. It took four hours to control it. The cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet while no injuries or casualties have been reported”, said Narender Singh, the Fire Officer.