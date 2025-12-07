DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Massive pandal set up at Julana for JJP’s 8th foundation day event

Massive pandal set up at Julana for JJP’s 8th foundation day event

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:37 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
JJP national president Ajay Chautala and other party leaders during a meeting with villagers. File
All preparations have been completed for the grand programme to be held in Julana on Sunday on the occasion of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ‘s eighth foundation day.

A massive pandal, decorated in green and yellow, has been set up in an open field near the Jind-Julana Road on National Highway-352.

JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, JJP state president Brij Sharma, and other senior party leaders will participate in the rally.

“There is great enthusiasm among JJP workers regarding this state-level programme, and a large number of workers from across the state will participate. The JJP has organised the programme in Julana, a central location in Haryana, considering its excellent connectivity from across the state. People from all over the state will attend the programme using national highways, including the 152D Expressway,” said the party’s press statement.

On Saturday, senior JJP leaders Dr KC Bangar, state youth president Digvijay Chautala reviewed the arrangements.

