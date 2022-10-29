Master’s in public adm, political science interchangeable: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that Master’s degree in public administration and political science is inter-changeable. The assertion came as a Division Bench of the High Court refused to set aside the appointment of a political science lecture in Kurukshetra University having a degree in public administration.

“In view of the cited judgments, regulations and letters of different authorities, we are of the considered opinion that it was well within the domain of the appointing authority to appoint the appellant as lecturer in political science, though he was holding Master’s degree in public administration,” the Bench asserted.

The matter was brought to the Division Bench’s notice after an appeal was filed by lecturer Yudhvir challenging the Single Bench judgment dated May 11, 2017.

Allowing a writ petition, the Single Bench had set aside his appointment as a lecturer in political science. The Bench was told that the writ petition was filed by some candidates feeling aggrieved by his appointment as lecture in political science, although he was not holding Master’s degree in the subject. Taking up the matter, the Division Bench asserted it had no option except to hold that Master’s degree in public administration was inter-changeable with Master’s degree in political science, in view of the Supreme Court judgment in Rajbir Singh Dalal case and clarifications issued by the UGC as well as different universities.

The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Jagmohan Bansal asserted it was the university’s prerogative to consider degree of public administration for the appointment of political science lecturer. It was not clarified in the advertisement whether a candidate having Master’s degree in public administration and having cleared NET may apply for the lecturer’s post in political science. As such, there was possibility that many candidates possessing requisite qualification might not have applied under the impression that only those possessing degree in political science could apply. “As the university has not clarified whether candidates having Master’s degree with NET in public administration can apply, the appropriate course—especially when a nominee of the university expressed reservation—was to re-advertise the post and make it clear in the advertisement itself that the post of lecturer in political science is inter-changeable with Master’s Degree in public administration,” the Bench asserted.

It added the factual position nonetheless was that seven out of 15 candidates applying for the post were having Master’s degree with NET in public administration. Therefore, it was difficult to conclude connivance between candidates and the university.

