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Home / Haryana / Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board to stage light, sound Ramlila on October 11

Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board to stage light, sound Ramlila on October 11

The Ramlila will be staged from 6.30 pm to 9 pm, directed by Rajeev Mehta, with Praveen Walia as executive producer

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:26 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Bhajan sandhyas to be held from October 12-19 at Mansa Devi Navratra Mela. File
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The Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board will stage a light and sound show-based Ramlila at Tikona Park on October 11, followed by daily bhajan sandhyas from October 12 to 19, as part of religious and cultural programmes during the Ashwin Navratra Mela, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator Satpal Sharma said.

The Ramlila will be staged from 6.30 pm to 9 pm, directed by Rajeev Mehta, with Praveen Walia as executive producer. Sharma said the show would present the story of Lord Ram through light and sound. He appealed to devotees to attend the programmes with their families.

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Bhajan sandhya schedule

  • October 12, 7 pm: Sushma Sharma
  • October 13, 6 pm: Savita Savi and Anmol Bhola
  • October 14, 7 pm: Seema (Bhav Rasika)
  • October 15, 6 pm: Vishwas Ji Kalka and Nishchint
  • October 16, 7 pm: Ramesh Chadha (Sweety Chadha)
  • October 17, 7 pm: Vijay Garg
  • October 18, 7 pm: Deshbandhu
  • October 19, 7 pm: Suresh Kumar

Mela at a glance

  • Mela dates: October 11-20
  • Ramlila (Light and Sound): October 11, 6.30-9 pm, Tikona Park
  • Bhajan sandhyas: October 12-19
  • Organiser: Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board
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