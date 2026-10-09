Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board to stage light, sound Ramlila on October 11

The Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board will stage a light and sound show-based Ramlila at Tikona Park on October 11, followed by daily bhajan sandhyas from October 12 to 19, as part of religious and cultural programmes during the Ashwin Navratra Mela, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator Satpal Sharma said.

The Ramlila will be staged from 6.30 pm to 9 pm, directed by Rajeev Mehta, with Praveen Walia as executive producer. Sharma said the show would present the story of Lord Ram through light and sound. He appealed to devotees to attend the programmes with their families.

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Bhajan sandhya schedule

October 12, 7 pm: Sushma Sharma

October 13, 6 pm: Savita Savi and Anmol Bhola

October 14, 7 pm: Seema (Bhav Rasika)

October 15, 6 pm: Vishwas Ji Kalka and Nishchint

October 16, 7 pm: Ramesh Chadha (Sweety Chadha)

October 17, 7 pm: Vijay Garg

October 18, 7 pm: Deshbandhu

October 19, 7 pm: Suresh Kumar

Mela at a glance

Mela dates: October 11-20

Ramlila (Light and Sound): October 11, 6.30-9 pm, Tikona Park

Bhajan sandhyas: October 12-19

Organiser: Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board