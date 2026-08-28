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Home / Haryana / Maths Park creator to receive state teacher award

Maths Park creator to receive state teacher award

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:46 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Raj Kumar shows his maths models to officials.
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Government Sanskriti Model Senior Secondary School, Bhuna of Fatehabad district teacher Raj Kumar Suthar has been selected for the Haryana State Teacher Award-2025. He is the only teacher from Fatehabad district among 38 teachers chosen for the prestigious honour.

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Suthar will be felicitated in Chandigarh on September 5 on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. He has been recognised for his innovative teaching methods as well as his contribution to social service.

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One of his major achievements is the creation of a Mathematics Park, where different mathematical concepts and activities are displayed through working models. The unique initiative has already earned him recognition from former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during an Independence Day function.

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Suthar has also played an active role in helping students from economically weaker families. He provided books, notebooks and financial assistance to needy children in Bhuna and also taught them beyond school hours. For board classes, he conducted additional classes after regular school hours.

In the classroom, he used practical methods and models to make learning easier and more interesting for students. Through the National Service Scheme (NSS), he helped spread awareness about government schemes and contributed to events such as cycle rallies and social service programmes. He also encouraged students to participate in blood donation camps and other community activities, helping develop a spirit of service among them. Students guided by him have secured top positions in several district- and state-level competitions.

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School principal Naresh Kumar Sharma congratulated Suthar and said his selection was a matter of pride for the entire school.

Sirsa educator chosen for state award

After 34 years in education, Sirsa’s teacher Naresh Kumar Grover has been selected for the Haryana State Teacher Award 2026. He will be honoured by the Governor at a state-level ceremony on September 5. Grover has spent 12 years in private schools and 22 years in government schools.

He is currently posted at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Bapp village, Sirsa. His work goes beyond classrooms. He has promoted activity-based learning and guided students in science and innovation. Under his mentorship, students have reached the National Children’s Science Congress five times. Grover has also been active in social service, taking part in NSS, scouting, awareness campaigns and government programmes. He has donated blood 37 times.

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