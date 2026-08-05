Max Hospital launches OPD services in Yamunanagar

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, announced the launch of its multi-speciality OPD services at Satyam Superspeciality Hospital, Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

With these multi-speciality OPD services, patients will have access to expert consultations, diagnosis, treatment planning and follow-up care for a wide range of neurological and respiratory conditions.

Advertisement

Dr Anil Dhingra, director (neurosurgery) will be available on the second Saturday of every month from 12 pm to 2 pm, while Dr Kashish Dutta, consultant (pulmonology) will be available for consultations on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 11 am to 1 pm.

Advertisement

Dr Dhingra said that many neurological disorders could be effectively managed when identified at the right time, making early specialist consultation extremely important.

“When respiratory conditions are caught early and managed appropriately, patients respond far better-disease progression slows, symptoms are better controlled, and overall quality of life improves,” said Dr Dutta.